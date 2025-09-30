Backing the new wave of property investors – Says

In a recent issue of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers' (NACFB’s) Commercial Broker magazine, an article highlighted a trend that challenges the prevailing narrative around buy-to-let (BTL) investors.

While many headlines focus on landlords leaving the market, the piece drew attention to those entering. It said a growing number of 25-34-year-olds are now prioritising investment in BTL properties over purchasing a home to live in, choosing to build long-term wealth through rental income rather than traditional homeownership.

Barriers to homeownership are high

There are a number of possible reasons why this generational shift is taking place. For many younger people, the barriers to buying their own home remain high, with affordability challenges, stagnant wage growth, and rising living costs continuing to make homeownership less accessible. Instead of waiting indefinitely to get on the housing ladder themselves, some are turning to property investment as a way of making their money work harder, creating an additional income stream, and laying the foundations for long-term financial security. Others are motivated by the desire to diversify their assets and see property as a relatively stable investment compared to more volatile markets.

There is also an increasingly entrepreneurial mindset among younger adults. Many view property not just as somewhere to live but as a business venture. For these individuals, becoming a landlord is a deliberate financial strategy designed to generate income, hedge against inflation, and create long-term capital growth. In this context, young first-time landlords present an excellent opportunity for intermediaries. Yet the reality is that traditional lenders often apply rigid criteria that can exclude promising applicants simply because they are new to the market.

Not all lenders, however. For example, at GB Bank, we view the arrival of younger, first-time landlords as an opportunity to foster responsible investment from the start. We welcome applications from individuals who want to invest in property, even if they haven’t owned property in the past, and lending to first-time investors is even available on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) up to £7.5m. We’re not alone in doing this, and by working with specialist lenders with an appetite for first-time investors, intermediaries can open up a huge opportunity to build meaningful long-term client relationships.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Increased regulation in the BTL space

Of course, there are challenges that come with being a first-time landlord. Regulatory complexity has increased significantly, from evolving energy-efficiency standards to the implications of the Renters’ Reform Bill. Taxation remains a key consideration, as does the importance of choosing the right property in the right location. For new entrants, the learning curve is steep, and this is where both intermediaries and lenders can add real value by providing education, clarity and reassurance alongside the finance itself.

First-time landlords are a significant growth opportunity

The growing number of younger landlords entering the market should be seen as a positive development for the sector. It brings fresh perspectives, supports diversification, and injects new energy into the private rental sector – which, let’s not forget, houses around a fifth of the entire UK population. With the right guidance, these investors can contribute meaningfully to housing supply, particularly in regions where demand is outstripping availability.

For intermediaries, the message is clear: there is a new demographic of clients to engage with who may not fit the traditional landlord profile but who represent a significant growth opportunity. For lenders, the task is to ensure these borrowers are supported with flexible products and pragmatic underwriting, giving them the best possible chance to succeed. At GB Bank, we are committed to being part of that solution, lending up to 75% loan to value (LTV), backing ambition with expertise and building long-term partnerships with both intermediaries and their clients.

Because when we help first-time landlords take their first steps, we don’t just enable property investment. We support the provision of homes, greater choice and higher standards for tenants.