Bridging brokers reveal optimism for 2026 with eyes on rebridging as top opportunity

Four in every five intermediaries said they think their confidence in the market will grow over the next 12 months, according to an industry survey.

A survey carried out by Black & White Bridging found that following the Budget, intermediaries were heading into 2026 feeling clearer about economic policy, prompting optimism in the market.

Just over 82% of respondents said their confidence is set to grow over the year, including 20% who agreed strongly. Some 14% weren’t sure and 4% thought their confidence in the market might drop.

Rebridging opportunities

When asked which area of the market represented the biggest opportunity for the bridging sector over the next 12 months, 57% suggested rebridging deals. Development exit refinance and residential purchases came joint second with 11% of the vote each.

Rebridging deals were seen as the biggest driver of growth in all regions except London, where the results were more mixed. Residential purchases came out on top in the capital with 36% of the vote, while rebridging received 29% and commercial property acquisitions received 14% of the vote.

The survey revealed that sentiment had improved dramatically since 2024. Nine in every 10 intermediaries polled said their confidence in the market had increased over the last 12 months, while only one in 50 reported their confidence had fallen.

Brokers outside the capital, operating in the North, Midlands, and the South of England, were more positive than brokers operating in London, however.

Damien Druce (pictured), chief operating officer at Black & White Bridging, said: “Despite brokers’ concerns around the chaotic Autumn Budget and the turbulence of the last few months, it’s reassuring to see that confidence in the mortgage and bridging market is looking so high. Following two challenging Autumn Budgets in a row, market conditions can only improve. Unless Ms Reeves has fluffed her numbers, we should expect a less punishing Budget in 2026.”