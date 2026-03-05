Second charge mortgage business rises to 18-year high in 2025 – FLA

A total of 41,760 new second charge mortgages were agreed in 2025, a 17% rise on the year before.

Data from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed that the value of second charge business completed during the year was £2.14bn, up 24% on the previous year.

Combined, this was the highest level of business and value since 2008.

In December alone, 3,379 new agreements were completed, 35% up on the same month in 2024. These were at a value of £182m, 41% higher than the last year.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market ended 2025 on a strong note with new business volumes up 35% in December compared with the same month in 2024. In 2025 as a whole, new business by both value and volume reached its highest level since 2008.

“The analysis of loan purpose suggests a stable picture, with the proportion of new business volumes [that] were solely for the consolidation of existing loans last year at 58.3%. A further 23% were for home improvements and loan consolidation, and 12% solely for home improvements.”

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

James Gillam, managing director at Pure Panel Management, said: “At Pure Panel Management, we have seen strong growth in second charge surveying demand through our second charge lender and broker partners in 2025. It is not just existing lenders doing more. New entrants have moved quickly to win share after launch, and they have also helped increase total market size, not merely swap business between firms.

“As volumes rise and these new brands scale up, lenders and brokers need surveying partners who can cope with demand, cover the right areas, and keep cases moving. Those who pick the right partners with experience in the sector will be the ones who keep service steady as the market keeps growing.”