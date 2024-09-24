Why advisers should gear up for a booming end to 2024 and capitalise on specialist lending – Berry

The evolving landscape of property investment and financial strategy is creating a fertile ground for these sectors, presenting significant opportunities for advisers who are prepared to capitalise on the trends driving demand.

Bridging finance: A solution to chain breaks for advisers

Bridging finance continues to be a vital tool for clients facing the threat of chain breaks, a persistent issue in the UK housing market. The final quarter of the year often sees a rush of transactions as buyers and sellers aim to complete deals before year end, increasing the risk of chains collapsing.

This is where bridging loans come into play, providing the short-term funding needed to keep transactions moving smoothly. Advisers should be ready to discuss the benefits of bridging finance with clients, particularly as interest rates remain relatively high, making the speed and flexibility of these loans even more attractive.

By positioning themselves as experts in this area, advisers can help clients navigate these challenges, ensuring they can secure their dream homes without delays.

Commercial finance: The shift towards commercial property

The commercial finance sector is also poised for decent growth as residential landlords increasingly pivot towards commercial property investments. With the BTL market facing continued regulatory pressures, increased taxation and stricter energy-efficiency standards, many landlords are exploring the commercial space as a more viable and profitable alternative.

This shift is being driven by the need to diversify portfolios and seek out opportunities with potentially higher yields and fewer regulatory burdens.

For mortgage advisers, this trend represents a prime opportunity to engage with clients looking to restructure their property investments. By offering tailored commercial finance solutions, advisers can help clients transition smoothly into the commercial sector, whether they’re purchasing office spaces, retail units, or mixed-use developments.

Advisers who can provide expert guidance in this area will be well-positioned to support their clients in making informed decisions that align with their long-term financial goals.

BTL finance: Time for optimising property portfolios

The BTL market remains a cornerstone of UK property investment, but the focus is increasingly on optimising portfolios to minimise tax liabilities and manage inheritance considerations.

With the phased reduction of mortgage interest tax relief and ongoing changes to capital gains tax (CGT), landlords are keenly aware of the need to structure their portfolios efficiently.

Advisers should be prepared to assist clients in navigating these complexities, particularly as more landlords look to incorporate properties into limited companies or trust structures.

Additionally, with a growing number of portfolio landlords seeking to expand or consolidate their holdings, there will be a steady demand for BTL finance products that offer competitive rates and flexible terms.

By staying informed about the latest developments in tax legislation and offering proactive advice, mortgage advisers can play a crucial role in helping clients optimise their property investments. This not only enhances client satisfaction but also strengthens long-term relationships.

The final four months of 2024 promise to be a busy period for UK mortgage advisers, with bridging finance, commercial finance, and BTL finance all presenting significant opportunities.

By staying ahead of the trends and offering expert, tailored advice, advisers can ensure they are well-equipped to meet the needs of their clients and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead.