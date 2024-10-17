United Trust Bank Mortgages makes two appointments

United Trust Bank Mortgages has announced two appointments in new lending and underwriting roles, which the specialist lender said supported its growth strategy.

United Trust Bank Mortgages has promoted Mareeza Mitri (pictured, left) to the position of new lending manager, succeeding Dave Burke, who was recently promoted to head of buy-to-let (BTL) underwriting at the lender.

Mitri has worked for the lender since 2020, joining as a roving underwriter before becoming the team leader of the North roving underwriter team.

In her new role, Mitri will report to Toby Wilson, head of underwriting at United Trust Bank Mortgages, and be responsible for leading front-end support for Premier Panel and packager relationships.

Fran Arnold (pictured, right) has been promoted to team manager, taking over from Mitri. She will lead the Northern team and provide roving underwriting support to key brokers.

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, said: “I am delighted to announce these promotions for Mareeza and Fran. They have excelled themselves this year and fully deserve their new jobs, which will see them play vital roles in further enhancing the support we provide to our key broker partners and packagers as we continue to grow the business.

“I am particularly pleased that we have again made these important appointments from within the team. We love seeing people develop and do all we can to help them progress in their careers and achieve their potential.”