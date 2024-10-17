user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

United Trust Bank Mortgages makes two appointments

United Trust Bank Mortgages makes two appointments
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2024
Updated:
October 17, 2024
United Trust Bank Mortgages has announced two appointments in new lending and underwriting roles, which the specialist lender said supported its growth strategy.

United Trust Bank Mortgages has promoted Mareeza Mitri (pictured, left) to the position of new lending manager, succeeding Dave Burke, who was recently promoted to head of buy-to-let (BTL) underwriting at the lender. 

Mitri has worked for the lender since 2020, joining as a roving underwriter before becoming the team leader of the North roving underwriter team. 

In her new role, Mitri will report to Toby Wilson, head of underwriting at United Trust Bank Mortgages, and be responsible for leading front-end support for Premier Panel and packager relationships. 

Fran Arnold (pictured, right) has been promoted to team manager, taking over from Mitri. She will lead the Northern team and provide roving underwriting support to key brokers. 

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, said: “I am delighted to announce these promotions for Mareeza and Fran. They have excelled themselves this year and fully deserve their new jobs, which will see them play vital roles in further enhancing the support we provide to our key broker partners and packagers as we continue to grow the business. 

Sponsored

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“I am particularly pleased that we have again made these important appointments from within the team. We love seeing people develop and do all we can to help them progress in their careers and achieve their potential.” 

Related
View All

Bridging

Hope Capital surpasses £40,000 in charitable donations

Hope Capital surpasses £40,000 in charitable donations

October 16, 2024

Bridging

Together promotes Barker to CEO of Personal Finance division

Together promotes Barker to CEO of Personal Finance division

October 15, 2024

Bridging

Fast and Flexible Lending International launches to market

Fast and Flexible Lending International launches to market

October 14, 2024

Bridging

Tuscan expands proposition following Allica acquisition; Cynergy refreshes bridging – round-up

Tuscan expands proposition following Allica acquisition; Cynergy refreshes bridging – round-up

October 11, 2024
View All
Tags:
Buster Tolfree
United Trust Bank (UTB)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/