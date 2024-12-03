user.first_name
Bridging

Market Financial Solutions renegotiates £1.5bn institutional funding line

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 3, 2024
Updated:
December 3, 2024
Market Financial Solutions has renegotiated and extended an institutional funding line worth £1.5bn.

This will support the growth of Market Financial Solutions’ loan book, allowing the lender to take on more clients and process loans quicker. 

Market Financial Solutions offers bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages with terms between three and 24 months, and loans up to £50m. 

The funding comes after the lender expanded its product offering with the launch of Bridge Fusion deals. Released this year, the Bridge Fusion range combines the features of its bridging and BTL products into a longer-term bridge loan of up to £20m. 

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “For all the political speculation and economic uncertainty, the UK property market has performed well throughout 2024, and with the Budget now delivered and the potential for another base rate cut expected before the end of the year, there’s a definite sense that we have turned a corner. 

“At Market Financial Solutions, we have experienced a very high demand for our specialist finance products over recent months and expect that to ramp up over the coming year, which makes this renewed funding line particularly timely.” 

He added: “With capacity available to lend across our bridging, BTL mortgage and Fusion ranges, we are in a real position of strength to support brokers and their clients. Not only can we act quickly, but our funding lines mean we have an unwavering willingness to lend – when we say ‘yes’, we mean it, and we’re looking forward to a busy period ahead.” 

Tags:
Market Financial Solutions
Paresh Raja