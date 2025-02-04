user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Kseye adds two BDMs to team

Kseye adds two BDMs to team
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 4, 2025
Updated:
February 4, 2025
Bridging lender Kseye had added two business development managers (BDMs), Bethan Jones and Samantha Graydon, to its team.

Jones will be the BDM for the South East and Graydon will be the BDM for South England and South Wales.

In their roles, both will maintain “existing strong relationships while developing new relationships with brokers throughout their respective areas”.

Jones joins from The Mortgage Lender (TML), where she was a BDM for nearly a year. Before that, she was a BDM at Gen H for almost a year.

Prior to that, she was a senior BDM at Bridge Invest, and before that, she was a BDM at Tab for around a year.

Graydon previously worked at Reassured for around three years, and before that, she worked at Market Financial Solutions as a BDM for the South for nearly a year.

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

She previously worked at Octopus Property for almost a year as a BDM for the home counties. Before that, she was at Castle Trust Bank for over two years.

Marcus Dussard, sales and marketing director at Kseye, said: “Samantha and Bethan are both fantastic additions to the team. Their wealth of experience and natural ability to connect with brokers align perfectly with Kseye’s ethos of developing strong relationships and delivering high service levels.”

Jones said: “Kseye is a lender with ambitious plans, which made it an easy decision to join them. I’m looking forward to getting out and making sure that brokers in the South East think of Kseye whenever a bridging case lands on their desk.”

Graydon added: “I’m thrilled to join Kseye and take on the opportunity to work closely with brokers across South England and South Wales. Kseye’s commitment to speed, flexibility, and reliability makes it an exceptional lender, and I look forward to renewing and building strong, lasting relationships.”

Related
View All

Bridging

Scott Marshall, Roma Finance, discusses its funding line from NatWest

Roma Finance secures £100m funding line from NatWest to ‘significantly scale’ loan book

Bridging

Picture showing handshake to denote Lendco being added to PMS Mortgage Club's lender panel

PMS Mortgage Club adds Lendco to lender panel

February 3, 2025

Bridging

Gavin Diamond discusses BDLA and Inspired Lending

Inspired Lending becomes BDLA lender member

Bridging

Sundeep Patel, bridging director at UTB, to denote its bridging rates

UTB cuts bridging rates

View All
Tags:
bdm
bridging
hire
KSEYE