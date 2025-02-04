Kseye adds two BDMs to team

Bridging lender Kseye had added two business development managers (BDMs), Bethan Jones and Samantha Graydon, to its team.

Jones will be the BDM for the South East and Graydon will be the BDM for South England and South Wales.

In their roles, both will maintain “existing strong relationships while developing new relationships with brokers throughout their respective areas”.

Jones joins from The Mortgage Lender (TML), where she was a BDM for nearly a year. Before that, she was a BDM at Gen H for almost a year.

Prior to that, she was a senior BDM at Bridge Invest, and before that, she was a BDM at Tab for around a year.

Graydon previously worked at Reassured for around three years, and before that, she worked at Market Financial Solutions as a BDM for the South for nearly a year.

She previously worked at Octopus Property for almost a year as a BDM for the home counties. Before that, she was at Castle Trust Bank for over two years.

Marcus Dussard, sales and marketing director at Kseye, said: “Samantha and Bethan are both fantastic additions to the team. Their wealth of experience and natural ability to connect with brokers align perfectly with Kseye’s ethos of developing strong relationships and delivering high service levels.”

Jones said: “Kseye is a lender with ambitious plans, which made it an easy decision to join them. I’m looking forward to getting out and making sure that brokers in the South East think of Kseye whenever a bridging case lands on their desk.”

Graydon added: “I’m thrilled to join Kseye and take on the opportunity to work closely with brokers across South England and South Wales. Kseye’s commitment to speed, flexibility, and reliability makes it an exceptional lender, and I look forward to renewing and building strong, lasting relationships.”