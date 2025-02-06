Rosemount Financial Solutions adds Market Financial Solutions to panel

Rosemount Financial Solutions has partnered with Market Financial Solutions, allowing its advisers to access the lender’s deals.

Appointed representatives (ARs) and trading styles of Rosemount Financial Solutions will be able to use Market Financial Solutions’ bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) products.

Market Financial Solutions offers funding solutions for private individuals and commercial investors, especially with complex cases, for loans up to £50m and terms from three months to 10 years.

Rosemount Financial Solutions has recently added Atom Bank, Together and Perenna to its lender panel.

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “I have no doubt that our advisers will welcome the addition of MFS to our lender panel. The fundamentals that make property investment appealing are clear, with little sign of the ongoing property shortage being addressed any time soon. Providing a fast and bespoke package can be crucial for investors, especially those with complex circumstances, and that’s what Market Financial Solutions is renowned for.”

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, added: “We are really excited to be working with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), which has built a strong reputation for delivering a personal touch when it comes to supporting their advisers.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“This approach aligns perfectly with our own commitment to providing an exceptional level of service to both brokers and clients. I believe our partnership will bring immense value to all parties involved, and I look forward to seeing it flourish in the coming weeks and months.”