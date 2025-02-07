Belleveue Mortlakes joins BDLA as associate member

Belleveue Mortlakes Chartered Surveyors has become an associate member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

Belleveue Mortlakes offers both commercial and residential loan security property valuations, acting for financial institutions in the UK and overseas.

The firm also specialises in lasting power of attorney (LPA) receivership as well as valuations for tax purposes and expert witnesses.

The BDLA represents the bridging and development lenders along with their customers. It has around 44 associate members and 45 lender members, with combined loans of over £9.1bn.

The BDLA recently brought on Inspired Lending and Saible.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Belleveue Mortlakes to the BDLA as our newest associate member. Partnerships like this strengthen our collective voice, driving positive progress across the industry, and Belleveue Mortlakes’ expertise in LPA receivership and debt recovery makes it a valuable addition to our growing network.

“It’s been a very busy and exciting start to the year at the BDLA and we are currently processing new membership applications from more lenders and associates as a growing number of businesses recognise the benefits of supporting… our association and their industry.”

Hinesh Varsani, partner at Belleveue Mortlakes Chartered Surveyors, added: “Joining the BDLA marks an exciting milestone for Belleveue Mortlakes. We share the association’s dedication to promoting best practices within the bridging and development sector, and we look forward to contributing our knowledge and experience to support its members.”