District and County Investments joins the BDLA

Bridging lender District and County Investments has joined the Bridging and Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

The Merseyside-based lender provides clients with finance for property development and purchase. Loans can be used for auction purchase, land purchase, new-build developments, light and heavy refurbishments, mixed use, buy-to-let (BTL) acquisitions and small portfolios.

The BDLA has 47 lender members with a combined loan book value of over £10.3bn, and 44 associate members.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “I’m delighted to welcome District and County Investments as the latest lender member of the BDLA. Our association continues to grow, reflecting both the strength of the bridging and development finance market and the increasing recognition of the BDLA’s role in representing and supporting lenders.

“With combined bridging loan books now exceeding £10bn for the first time, it’s clear that demand for short-term property finance remains strong. In becoming a member of the BDLA, District and County Investments is demonstrating its commitment to the ongoing growth and stability of the market.”

Andrew Riley, finance director at District and County Investments, said: “At District and County Investments, we pride ourselves on being approachable and transparent in the way we work, taking time to understand every client’s unique needs and provide them with fast responses, clear guidance, and the funding they need to achieve their property ambitions.

Sponsored Market Moves Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Joining the BDLA is an important milestone for us, as it reinforces our commitment to best practices and strengthens our position within the specialist lending market. We are excited to collaborate with fellow members and contribute to the ongoing growth of the sector.”