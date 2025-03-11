Aspen brings four onto graduate recruitment scheme and targets £250m lending in 2025

Bridging lender Aspen Bridging is aiming to get to £250m in lending in 2025, a 25% growth of its loan book.

The firm said the addition of four people to its graduate recruitment scheme was its largest single intake to date.

Sameer Yakub will start as a graduate underwriter, while Finbar Mulrine will join as a risk assessor. The former secured a 2:1 BSc in finance and economics from the University of Melbourne and Mulrine got a first in biomedical science from Wolverhampton University.

Toby Long will be a trainee credit analyst and got a first in a mathematics BSc from Bristol University, and Arjan Lal will be a software developer, having got a first in a computer science BSc from Birmingham City University.

Graduate recruitment scheme entrants will be educated in all spaces of the lender and bridging market through internal training and gain immediate experience.

Aspen Bridging said the four appointments and imminent Midlands business development manager (BDM) hire come after the lender’s most successful year to date, with a 25% growth of its loan book.

Jack Coombs (pictured), director at Aspen Bridging, said: “To meet £250m lending in 2025, equating to a further 25% book growth, and even more ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond, we must have one of the best teams in the sector.

“The graduate recruitment scheme allows us to take promising young university talent, train them in a comprehensive manner and create the next generation of bridging talent, which will ultimately help us achieve our goals.

“The fact they are joining one of the fastest growing bridging lenders in the UK will give them impetus to excel and grow in line with the company, as have previous graduate recruitment scheme joiners… who now hold senior positions.”