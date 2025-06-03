Market Financial Solutions cuts bridging rates

Market Financial Solutions has reduced rates across its fixed rate bridging loans.

Its residential single loans now start from 0.7%. Market Financial Solutions has reduced pricing across other products, such as its portfolio, second charge, light development, semi-commercial, commercial, and development exit loans.

Lower pricing is also available on its large residential, commercial and semi-commercial loans.

Market Financial Solutions provides loans up to £50m, with terms ranging from three to 36 months and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages with terms of up to 10 years.

The lender recently renegotiated and extended an institutional funding line worth £1.5m to support the growth of its loan book.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “The property market has enjoyed a productive first five months of the year, with multiple house price indices showing consistent growth. With the Bank of England expected to reduce the base rate further in 2025, we’re preparing for increased demand among investors, so now feels like the right time to cut rates and maintain momentum.

“With the market getting more competitive, bridging loans will help investors and brokers move with speed and flexibility in the coming weeks, and I’m confident they’ll find great value in our new fixed rates. Backed by the strength of our funding lines, we’ll continue to adapt our offering to ensure that it meets the needs of brokers and property investors as they navigate an ever-evolving market.”