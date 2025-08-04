Hope Capital restructures portfolio management division

Specialist lender Hope Capital has launched a division to bolster its portfolio management operations and deliver “more tailored and effective loan servicing”.

The lender will have two teams focused on loan support and resolution management respectively, which Hope Capital said would ensure a more “streamlined and efficient approach”.

The portfolio management team will be led by Jemma Wood (pictured), who has worked at the firm for around six years.

Michelle Powell has also been promoted to senior relationship support specialist and has worked at the firm since 2024, initially joining as a portfolio case manager.

The firm said the loan support and relations team will manage loans from completion to redemption.

Each customer will have a dedicated support specialist who will be a “consistent point of contact” throughout the process and ensure quick and effective solutions during the loan term.

This could include facility increases and extensions, managing and releasing refurbishment funds throughout the project and helping with the borrower’s chosen exit strategies.

Hope Capital said the updated structure will allow it to release refurbishment funds within 24 hours.

The resolutions team will work with borrowers who are experiencing difficulties in exiting their loan or are having delays.

Wood, head of portfolio management at Hope Capital, said: “Our goal is to deliver a best-in-class loan servicing experience that sets a new benchmark in the short-term finance market. This change enables us to provide borrowers with a highly responsive, personalised service while also strengthening our broker relationships.

“By separating the servicing and resolutions functions, we’re enabling each team to focus on their area of expertise. This ensures that performing loans receive dedicated, high-quality support, while loans requiring intervention receive specialised guidance aimed at achieving the best possible resolution.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, commented: “As our loan book grows and the market becomes more competitive, we’re committed to standing out by enhancing the way we support our borrowers and brokers.

“Michelle’s promotion is thoroughly deserved; she’s consistently built strong relationships and delivered exceptional borrower experiences, which are vital to our continued success.”

Last month, the firm secured an “enhanced funding facility” with Shawbrook.