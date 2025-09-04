Aspen teams up with Lightfoots and Lawrence Stephens to launch dual legal representation

Aspen Bridging has teamed up with Lightfoots and Lawrence Stephens to bring out a dual representation legal service.

The dual representation service will streamline the bridging process and offer faster completion and increased efficiency, the firms said.

The service is available in support of refinance purchases and light refurbishment deals for UK and foreign national borrowers.

The dual representation service can also be used in conjunction with its no-valuation offering for bridging and three-year bridge-to-let deals.

Jack Coombs (pictured), managing director of Aspen Bridging, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Lightfoots and Lawrence Stephens. The introduction of dual representation represents a substantial advancement in our services that should mean faster, more efficient processes.

“When combined with our no-valuation approach, we are confident that we are providing borrowers and brokers with not only a competitive offering, but one that can credibly be regarded as best in class.”

Melissa Talon, partner at Lightfoots, said: “We’re delighted to join Aspen Bridging’s panel at such an exciting time for the business.

“The launch of their dual representation service is a step forward in streamlining transactions for clients and we’re proud to play a role in delivering that enhanced service. We look forward to working with Aspen to help make the process faster and simpler for everyone involved.”

Ann Ebberson, head of real estate finance for Lawrence Stephens, added: “Lawrence Stephens are delighted to be appointed to Aspen’s legal panel and to support their dual representation offering.

“We look forward to working with Aspen to deliver commercially focused, responsive legal solutions, and to further support both lenders and borrowers. Whether it’s a refinance, purchase or light refurbishment, our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all parties involved.”

Last month, Aspen Bridging reported total lending of £750m for the year so far, backed by a record July performance.