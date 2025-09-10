Create Account
Bridging

Market Financial Solutions updates Bridge Fusion range

Market Financial Solutions updates Bridge Fusion range
September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025
Market Financial Solutions has removed the maximum loan size, added tiers and cut commercial rates in its Bridge Fusion range.

The Bridge Fusion range, which launched last year, blends features of its bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) products.

The range no longer has a maximum loan size and all applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the lender said.

Market Financial Solutions added that the commercial rates will be cut, and early repayment charges (ERCs) have also been lowered across all products.

The range now has three tiers as opposed to two, based on loan size, which the firm said would offer “more competitive pricing and greater flexibility”.

Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “We’ve started September with a bang. Having launched a new ‘Core BTL’ range and then a valuation refund for bridging loans, we’ve now revamped our innovative Bridge Fusion range to allow us to cater to an increasingly large and busy commercial sector.

“We pride ourselves on reviewing every application on a case-by-case basis, enabling us to find a way of saying ‘yes’ to brokers and borrowers. Removing the maximum loan size and introducing a third tier to the Bridge Fusion range give us a greater chance of being able to take on a case, while reducing ERCs and commercial loan rates will also make the products that much more attractive to clients.”

Market Financial Solutions recently released a core BTL offering, which sees its existing BTL range become its specialist BTL proposition.

