StreamBank brings on duo of senior underwriters

StreamBank has appointed Josh Thompson as a senior underwriter and Emma Stone as a senior bridging underwriter, based in its Cardiff office.

Thompson started in his senior underwriter role on 1 September, while Stone began her role on 15 September.

Thompson will focus on assessing new development and refurbishment deals, with a particular focus on build cost analysis and viability.

He joins from CrowdProperty, where he worked for around four years, initially joining as a senior surveyor and then working his way up to senior lending manager.

Prior to that, Thompson was a land consultant at Thomas Mae Land & Planning for around a year. Before that, he held roles at Innova Property Limited and Lagan Homes.

Stone will focus on complex bridging transactions and work with brokers to “shape deals that balance commercial opportunity with compliance”.

Sponsored Five benefits of buying property through a limited company Sponsored by BM Solutions

She was most recently at Glenhawk as a bridging underwriting manager for around a year. Before that, she was an underwriting manager at Admiral Money for just over a year.

Stone has also held roles at Foundation Home Loans and Optimum Credit.

Roz Cawood, managing director of property finance at StreamBank, said: “Josh and Emma bring a depth of expertise that reflects the calibre of underwriters we want representing us and their understanding of both the technical and commercial aspects of specialist lending means they can engage with brokers at a senior level. As we continue to grow our bridging and development offering, it’s vital that our underwriting team reflects the complexity of the cases we take on, and the high expectations of the brokers we work with.”

Thompson said: “What drew me to StreamBank was the way it combines quick decision-making with a genuine understanding of what brokers and borrowers need, especially when things aren’t straightforward. Having spent years in surveying and development, I know just how many moving parts there are in a deal and I’m looking forward to working side by side with brokers to find solutions that make sense.”

Stone added: “I really appreciate how closely the StreamBank team works together, and how accessible the underwriters are to brokers. That kind of open communication makes a real difference, especially when you’re under pressure to get a deal through quickly. I’ve worked across a range of lending environments, and I know that a common-sense approach, backed by solid experience, is often what gets the job done.”