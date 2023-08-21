You are here: Home - News -

StreamBank appoints Cawood as managing director of property finance

  • 21/08/2023
StreamBank has hired Roz Cawood (pictured) as its managing director for property finance, where she will oversee the firm’s sales team.

She joins from Hope Capital where she worked for around two years as director of sales and prior to that was head of sales at Masthaven Bank for nearly six years.

Before that she was national account manager at LendInvest for nearly a year and was previously national sales manager at Precise Mortgages for around a year.

Cawood also worked at head of business development for Legal and General’s network for nearly four years and has also held roles at Beacon Homeloans, Capital Home Loans and The Mortgage Corporation.

Steve Pateman, chief executive at StreamBank said that Cawood had “extensive and relevant experience as we seek to position StreamBank as a provider of innovative solutions to customers looking for bridge, development and other forms of property finance”.

He continued that the company had “made good progress” in building its balance sheet since it obtained its full banking licence in February and StreamBank was expected to break the £100m barrier by the end of the year.

Cawood added: “I am delighted to be joining StreamBank and look forward to growing its profile and building its reputation in the specialist property finance market.

“After speaking to Steve and the team, I am filled with confidence that we will become the go-to lender in the bridging and development market as we build a proposition that exceed the expectations of brokers and clients.”

