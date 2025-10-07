HTB hires Khan as bridging BDM to support London brokers

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has made Razvana Khan a business development manager (BDM) for its bridging team, and she will help brokers across London.

Khan will report to Andrea Glasgow, HTB’s sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance.

She joins from Bridgemore Capital, where she was a specialist finance broker for around a year. Before that, she was a partner for Super Prime Property at Noahs London for nearly a year.

Prior to that, Khan was a senior investment finance consultant for Aspen Woold for around two years, and she was also a property investment consultant at Knight Knox for over six years.

Glasgow said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Razvana to the team. Her experience as both a broker and property professional means she instinctively understands what brokers expect from a lender.

“Bridging is now a planned part of client strategies, from bridge to term through to refurbishment and portfolio repositioning, and that puts the focus firmly on lenders to deliver certainty of funding, pragmatic structuring and direct access to decision-makers.

“At HTB, we have strengthened our bridging proposition to deliver exactly that, and Razvana will be central to supporting brokers across London.”

Khan (pictured) added: “Coming from a brokerage background, I know how much difference the right bridging partner makes. It is often the deal that unlocks everything else, whether that is a refurbishment, a refinance or a portfolio restructure.

“What matters most to brokers is knowing the exit has been thought through and that communication stays clear from start to finish. Too many cases falter when those things are missing.

“What drew me to HTB is its reputation for being accessible, consistent and pragmatic, and I cannot wait to start working with brokers across London to make sure they feel that support on every deal.”