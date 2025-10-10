Black & White Bridging expands team with three appointments

Specialist lender Black & White Bridging has made three appointments, expanding its back-office operations.

Jenny Murray has been hired as data and finances systems lead, Niamh Hunter has been appointed as associate lending manager and Helena Carr has been appointed executive assistant.

Murray has extensive experience in finance and financial systems and joins Black & White Bridging after living and working in New Zealand for the last two years.

Murray (pictured, right) said: “The Black & White team are clearly going from strength to strength this year and I’m excited to join them during such an important phase of their growth story. It’s crucial that we now look at driving greater efficiency and streamlining processes so that Black & White can continue to build at the same pace well into the future.”

At Black & White Bridging, Hunter will be responsible for processing loan applications and managing client communication and documentation. She joins from Together.

Hunter (pictured, middle) said: “I’m really pleased to be taking the next step in my financial services career as junior lending manager. I found Black & White’s transparent and honest approach to bridging finance really appealing and I look forward to showing clients exactly what we stand for.”

Carr has previously worked across the bridging finance sector in roles at Lowry Capital and Mint Property Finance. She will support Black & White Bridging’s senior leadership team, following its restructuring earlier this year.

Carr (pictured, left) said: “It’s a busy and important time for Black & White, following such rapid expansion and with a very busy calendar for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. I hope that with my sector experience, I can relieve some of the pressures on Martyn, Damien, David and John, and give them back more time to do what they do best.”

Damien Druce, chief operating officer at Black & White Bridging, said: “In January, Black & White Bridging had 14 full-time members of staff. With these three new hires, we now have 30. While we have doubled in size, we are not neglecting the back end of the business; we aren’t interested in style over substance.

“Not only are Jenny, Niamh and Helena all crucial to the progression of Black & White Bridging and our development as a leading player in the UK bridging market; their appointments, along with some significant lending milestones, illustrate the extent and pace of our growth.”