Allica Bank augments bridging proposition for semi-commercial properties

Allica Bank augments bridging proposition for semi-commercial properties
Anna Sagar
November 6, 2025
November 6, 2025
Challenger bank Allica Bank has widened its bridging finance appetite, with an increased loan to value (LTV) for semi-commercial bridging and semi-commercial properties made eligible for its bridge-to-term product.

Allica Bank will lend up to 75% LTV on semi-commercial bridging, with rates starting from 0.93% per month at that level.

The lender added that it would offer below-market-value leverage up to 80% of the purchase price for the first time. This will help “clients move quickly on undervalued opportunities”.

Semi-commercial properties are eligible under its bridge-to-term deal – which was introduced earlier this year – which will give a “clearer, more reliable pathway to long-term funding”.

There is an automatic transaction to term once conditions are met and no need for a second refinance or duplicated underwriting.

Steve Palfreeman, head of sales for bridging finance at Allica Bank, said: “We know brokers are the engine room of SME property finance. They’re the ones navigating complexity, managing client expectations, and keeping deals alive when time frames are tight. This update is about backing them with real firepower.

“We’ve expanded our semi-commercial appetite because brokers told us they needed more flexibility, especially on mixed-use deals where traditional lenders often hesitate. By bringing these properties into our bridge-to-term journey, we’re giving brokers a way to offer clients speed now, and certainty later.”

Allica Bank recently acquired SME credit and payments fintech Kriya, entering the embedded finance market.

