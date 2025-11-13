Regeneration hotspots and the race for refurbishment finance – Rubins

I read recently that the government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme has identified 75 regeneration areas across the UK, and it struck me that, while we often talk about levelling up in abstract terms, regeneration is already reshaping how and where investors choose to buy.

We tend to think of regeneration as something large and remote – cranes on the skyline or civic masterplans – yet for many investors and brokers, the reality is far more immediate: streets of tired housing stock, redundant commercial units, and properties that, with the right finance and some well-judged refurbishment, can generate genuine value.

We have certainly seen this across the cities we support. London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham have each experienced major regeneration, bringing new infrastructure, business confidence and, crucially, liquidity back into markets that once felt sluggish. Average UK house prices rose by 2.8% in the year to July 2025, a reminder that demand has been rebuilding alongside regeneration activity.

Where value still hides in plain sight

Properties in these areas can often be acquired below wider market values, particularly at auction, and that is where opportunity begins. It may well be that these pockets of value exist because sales are time-pressured or because owners lack the capital to modernise. Either way, we are seeing experienced investors stepping in with refurbishment plans that can lift values materially. Add the wider regeneration effect, improved transport, amenities, and renewed demand, and the returns can be compelling.

The buy, refurbish, refinance (BRR) model continues to be the preferred route for many. It allows investors to recycle funds quickly, provided of course that finance can be arranged promptly. And that is often where brokers play their most critical role. In a competitive regeneration zone, the ability to complete fast, sometimes in a matter of days, can be decisive. If funding lags, another buyer will be ready to move.

Why bridging finance fits this market so well

Bridging finance, by contrast, is designed for this pace. We are able to release funds swiftly, cover both the purchase and works, and structure drawdowns in line with progress. It is not simply about speed – though that is important – it is about flexibility and understanding how real projects unfold. Refurbishments rarely run in straight lines, and lenders that can respond as conditions change are the ones that help investors deliver on time and on budget.

What is interesting – and we have noticed this increasingly over the past year – is that refurbishment demand has moved from opportunistic to strategic. Investors are not just chasing bargains, but are focusing on areas where regeneration is already underway and where medium-term growth feels more certain. Gross mortgage advances rose 12.8% in Q1 2025 to £77.6bn, the strongest since late 2022, which suggests a measure of confidence is returning to the housing market.

For brokers, that backdrop presents both opportunity and responsibility. It is not just about sourcing the cheapest deal, it is about structuring funding that fits the project lifecycle, and managing exits before works even begin. We know from experience that the smoother the transition from bridging to refinance, the better the overall return. It may sound obvious, but in practice, it requires lenders who are genuinely engaged throughout the process.

At Alternative Bridging, we have built our refurbishment products around those realities. We know projects can evolve, timelines shift and contractors encounter surprises, and so our approach is to work alongside brokers to ensure funding remains aligned. Whether a client is carrying out light internal works or heavy structural refurbishment, we can stage drawdowns accordingly and adjust where needed. It is a pragmatic style of lending that reflects how refurbishment actually happens, not how a spreadsheet imagines it.

That said, regeneration areas are becoming more competitive by the month. As infrastructure completes and values rise, entry prices will inevitably follow. For investors, the window to acquire at below-market levels may be narrowing. For brokers, the priority is ensuring finance keeps pace with opportunity.

Put simply, regeneration is reshaping not just the built environment but also the tempo of property investment. And, for our part, we will continue to provide the kind of bridging finance that enables brokers and their clients to act decisively, because as we have learned, the best projects often belong to those who are ready to move first.