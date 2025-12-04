HTB brings on Burwood as BDM for East Anglia

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Hannah Burwood as business development manager (BDM) for East Anglia across its specialist mortgages and bridging division.

She will report to Danny Kiely, head of sales for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, and manage her own portfolio of brokers in the East Anglia region.

Burwood takes over from Mark Newman, who is moving to a more London-focused role in the team.

She was previously a relationship manager at Aldermore for around two years. Before that, she spent nearly 12 years at NatWest, initially as a protection consultant and then as a BDM.

HTB has been growing its various teams, hiring relationship managers to its development finance team and Paula Priest as a BDM in its specialist mortgages team, covering the Midlands.

Burwood added: “I’ve worked with brokers across East Anglia for many years and know how important it is to have a lender who is accessible and genuinely invested in each case. What stood out to me about HTB is the way brokers can speak directly with the people making the decisions. That level of clarity and support makes a real difference. I’m excited to get started and build lasting relationships across the region.”

Kiely added: “We continue to see strong demand from brokers across East Anglia who want clear answers and a consistent approach on complex cases. Hannah’s knowledge of the region, combined with her commitment to broker relationships, makes her an excellent addition to the team. Her appointment strengthens our coverage and ensures more brokers benefit from the clarity and tailored support we’re known for.”

Andrea Glasgow, sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, said: “Hannah’s approach aligns exactly with how we work as a team: clear conversations, direct access and staying close to every case. Brokers want people who understand the deal in front of them and can move quickly to the details that matter, and that’s where Hannah will add real strength. She brings experience, balance and a genuine focus on relationships, and she’ll help us continue delivering the kind of joined-up support brokers rely on.”