HTB hires Priest as BDM for the Midlands in specialist mortgages team

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Paula Priest as a business development manager (BDM) in its specialist mortgages team, covering the Midlands.

Priest joins the company from a role as national account manager at Birmingham Bank. Prior to that, she worked at Foundation Home Loans, The Mortgage Lender (TML) and Barclays.

Priest has extensive knowledge of how to best structure deals for brokers and clients and has in excess of 35 years of experience in mainstream and specialist lending. She will bring a network of broker relationships to her new role.

At HTB, she will manage her own broker portfolio and work alongside Annie Crust, who leads relationships with her own network. Priest will report to Andrea Glasgow, HTB’s sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance.

Glasgow said: “The Midlands has been one of our strongest regions, and that’s down to the fantastic work Annie has done in building broker relationships and setting such high standards of service. Paula’s appointment adds even more depth to the team, with each focusing on their own network of brokers to make sure we’re supporting demand right across the region. She’s hugely well-respected in the market and brings exactly the kind of experience, energy and insight that make a real difference on complex cases. I’m thrilled to have her on board.”

Alex Upton, managing director of specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, said: “The Midlands has always been a key region for specialist mortgages and continues to show real momentum, driven by brokers who trust us with their most complex cases. Paula’s appointment builds on that growth and strengthens the direct access and pragmatic support brokers know us for. With Paula and Annie working together, we’re deepening our regional coverage and helping more brokers and clients move forward with confidence.”

Sponsored Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients Sponsored by Aldermore

Priest (pictured) added: “I’ve worked with brokers across the Midlands for many years, and you quickly learn what really matters: honest conversations, clear updates and a lender who stays close to every case. That’s what sets HTB apart. You can pick up the phone to people who know your deal and will work with you to find a solution.

“I’m excited to join the team, to work alongside Annie, and to keep building the strong partnerships HTB has across the region.”

Earlier this month, the firm appointed Danny Kiely to the newly created role of head of sales for its specialist mortgages and bridging finance division.