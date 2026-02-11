Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

HTB hires Sharp as BDM for Midlands

HTB hires Sharp as BDM for Midlands
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 11, 2026
Updated:
February 11, 2026
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Mike Sharp as its business development manager (BDM).

In his role, he will focus on “building continuity across the region, working closely with established broker partners and supporting long-standing and strategically important relationships”.

Sharp was most recently operating as an independent consultant working with property investors, capital managers and sellers on their portfolio strategy, deal sourcing and structure finance, which he did for around a decade.

Before that, he was a training and development and support manager at Fiducia Commercial Network for around a year. Prior to that, he was a mortgage broker at Primis for around two years.

He has also been a divisional sales director at Connells Group for around five years, as well as across various roles.

Andrea Glasgow, sales director at HTB, said: “Mike brings experience that is highly relevant to the role he is stepping into. He understands the broker environment and the importance of long-term relationships, and he brings a practical perspective shaped by direct involvement in portfolio lending and investment activity.

Sponsored

The new-build energy advantage

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“His appointment strengthens our ability to support key broker relationships across the Midlands with consistency, accessibility and clear decision-making.”

Sharp added: “I’ve spent my career on all sides of the table – advising, borrowing, delivering and exiting property projects. That experience gives me a strong appreciation of what professional investors and developers really need from a lender: clarity, speed, consistency and a genuine understanding of risk.

“HTB has a clear appetite to support the specialist end of the market, and I’m excited to work with our key accounts to help them thrive as funding requirements become more technical and nuanced.”

Related
View All

Bridging

StreamBank hires BDM and underwriter to back broker growth

StreamBank hires BDM and underwriter to back broker growth

Bridging

VM Finance appoints Evans as CEO

VM Finance appoints Evans as CEO

February 10, 2026

Bridging

BDLA 'on cusp of getting much bigger’, CEO says

BDLA ‘on cusp of getting much bigger’, CEO says

Bridging

Only 10 days to go to British Specialist Lending Award nomination deadline

Only 10 days to go to British Specialist Lending Awards nomination deadline

View All
Tags:
bdm
business development manager
Hampshire Trust Bank
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB)
hire
recruitment

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/