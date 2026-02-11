HTB hires Sharp as BDM for Midlands

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Mike Sharp as its business development manager (BDM).

In his role, he will focus on “building continuity across the region, working closely with established broker partners and supporting long-standing and strategically important relationships”.

Sharp was most recently operating as an independent consultant working with property investors, capital managers and sellers on their portfolio strategy, deal sourcing and structure finance, which he did for around a decade.

Before that, he was a training and development and support manager at Fiducia Commercial Network for around a year. Prior to that, he was a mortgage broker at Primis for around two years.

He has also been a divisional sales director at Connells Group for around five years, as well as across various roles.

Andrea Glasgow, sales director at HTB, said: “Mike brings experience that is highly relevant to the role he is stepping into. He understands the broker environment and the importance of long-term relationships, and he brings a practical perspective shaped by direct involvement in portfolio lending and investment activity.

“His appointment strengthens our ability to support key broker relationships across the Midlands with consistency, accessibility and clear decision-making.”

Sharp added: “I’ve spent my career on all sides of the table – advising, borrowing, delivering and exiting property projects. That experience gives me a strong appreciation of what professional investors and developers really need from a lender: clarity, speed, consistency and a genuine understanding of risk.

“HTB has a clear appetite to support the specialist end of the market, and I’m excited to work with our key accounts to help them thrive as funding requirements become more technical and nuanced.”