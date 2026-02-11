StreamBank hires BDM and underwriter to back broker growth

StreamBank has hired Kendyl Binnie as a business development manager (BDM) and Denies Davies as a senior underwriter to support broker partners and meet growing demand.

Binnie joins from Ingard Mortgage and Insurance Network, where she was a bridging and commercial manager for around a year. Before that, she was a specialist mortgage adviser at Master Finance Specialist Brokers for just over a year.

Prior to that, she was a financial services consultant at HD Consultants and has also worked at Pinnacle in various broker roles.

Davies was most recently a remote underwriter at Foundation Homeloans for around four years, and before that was at Optimum Credit for around seven years.

She has also been an underwriter at Hodge Lifetime and worked for Ing as a customer services agent and mortgage collections agent.

Roz Cawood, managing director of property finance at StreamBank, said: “Kendyl and Denise both bring strong experience that will add real value for our broker partners. As demand for specialist lending continues, it is vital that we invest in the right people across both sales and underwriting. These appointments reflect our focus on service and on building long-term broker relationships.”

Davies continued: “I’m delighted to be joining StreamBank at such an important stage of its growth. I’ve spent most of my career working with complex cases and supporting brokers where flexibility really matters. StreamBank’s approach stood out to me, and I’m looking forward to using my experience to support brokers and the wider team.”

Binnie added: “I’m really pleased to be joining StreamBank. It has a strong lending range and a clear focus on brokers. I’m looking forward to working closely with introducers, supporting them with complex cases and helping more brokers get to know what StreamBank can offer.”

StreamBank recently made Lorenzo Satchell national account director, adding that it was looking to grow its bridging and development finance proposition this year.