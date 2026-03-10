BDLA opens nominations for board directors

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has opened nominations for new board directors.

The trade body said that following agreed amendments to membership rules, which were finalised in February this year, two lender member positions and one associate member position on the board will become available.

The board typically has six board members with a maximum term of two years.

Scott Marshall and Gavin Seaholme, the lender representatives, and Ray Cohen, the associate member, will finish their terms and step down from the board at the end of March.

The BDLA thanked them for their commitment and contribution during their time in office.

The association said they had “played an important role” in “strengthening” its voice and advancing work on behalf of the development finance and bridging sectors.

Sponsored The changing role of the Bank of Mum and Dad Sponsored by Aldermore

Under the trade body’s rules, lender member firms can nominate and vote within their representative sector, and the same rules apply to associate members nominating and voting within their segment.

Every member firm can nominate themselves, or another individual from their firm, as board directors.

Nominees should be senior executives and be able to “commit the necessary time and energy” to guide the “future direction” of the trade body and its growth.

Nominations should be submitted by 13 March and emailed to Shweta Vadher at shweta@thebdla.org.

Adam Tyler (pictured), the BDLA’s CEO, said: “The BDLA is built on the active involvement of its members and the strength of its collective voice. Serving on the board provides a unique opportunity to help shape the strategic direction of not just our association, but also the bridging and development finance industry as a whole.

“We are incredibly grateful to Scott, Gavin and Ray for their dedication and contribution during their terms. As we look ahead, we encourage senior leaders from across our lender and associate membership to consider putting themselves forward. Strong representation from across our membership ensures we continue to advocate effectively, uphold high standards and support sustainable growth across the sector.”

Earlier this year, the BDLA appointed Together’s Tanya Elmaz as a board member.