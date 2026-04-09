SDKA raises £9k for charity as it marks 10 years of business

Specialist lender SDKA recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Concorde event that raised over £9,000 for charity.

The lender welcomed more than 250 guests to the Concorde Conference Centre in March, with a gala dinner and entertainment from magician Nigel Mead.

The attendees also raised money for Seashell Trust, a charity that supports young people across the UK with learning disabilities.

Event sponsors included TWM Solicitors, Downing, Gunnercooke, AJP Surveyors, Visionary Finance, Burlingtons and Igloo Finance.

Former Boeing 777 pilot for Emirates and founder and managing director of SDKA, Kunal Mehta (pictured), said from the stage: “Concorde stood for something special. Speed, precision and innovation, and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to build with SDKA.

“We built [the business] on doing things properly, doing what we say we’ll do and, most importantly, doing right by people. As a team, we stayed disciplined, we stayed honest, we operated with integrity and we kept moving forward.”

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He added: “I’ve always believed turbulence might shake you and it is most definitely part of the journey, but it never knocks us off course, because with this team at SDKA, we have the right people in the flight deck.

“Here’s to the next phase of the flight ahead.”