NACFB announces Higginbotham as CEO

Jim Higginbotham has been appointed the CEO of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), and brings 30 years of experience in commercial finance to the role.

He was most recently the group CEO of brokerage Star Asset Finance, where he led the firm through a period of change, enhanced its risk control framework and upgraded its IT infrastructure. Higginbotham also managed the centralising of its core business functions across four previously independent brokerages and oversaw the group increase its balance sheet by 50%.

He has also held managing director positions at Wyelands Bank, overseeing asset finance, and Specialist Asset Finance.

Higginbotham has also been employed at Lombard, RBS and Barclays Corporate.

The trade body said his appointment came at a “pivotal time”, as it passed 1,300 member firms earlier this year.

The NACFB now represents over 2,750 individual registered commercial finance brokers and more than 160 commercial lender patrons.

Higginbotham (pictured) said: “I am honoured to have been chosen by the NACFB board to lead the association into its next chapter of development. With over three decades of experience across all areas of commercial finance, I feel well-placed to represent and deliver against the needs of our members and patrons.

“Over the last 10 years, the importance of the commercial finance broker in the UK’s financial ecosystem has continued to increase. For more and more UK SMEs, our members act as trusted business partners, unlocking access to the most appropriate finance solutions, independent of product or provider.”

He added: “As the regulatory and competitive landscape becomes ever more challenging, I want to ensure our members benefit from the best possible support to help them succeed and prosper. I also look forward to strengthening our partnerships with patrons and ensuring the highest levels of professionalism and trust in our community.

“I’m excited to meet with the membership and listen to their views on how the NACFB can best serve the commercial finance community in the years ahead.”

Adrian Coles, interim chair of the NACFB, added: “Jim was a standout choice for the NACFB board. His experience, leadership, and vision make him the ideal person to guide the association into the future. We are confident that Jim will build upon solid foundations, confidently steering the NACFB whilst ensuring it remains at the forefront of the intermediated business finance sector.

“The board and I look forward to working closely with him as we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Norman Chambers, current managing director of the NACFB, will transition to the position of non-executive director on its board later this year. Chambers joined the association in 2014.