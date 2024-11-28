user.first_name
Commercial Finance

SME housebuilders given more access to finance with £3bn govt guarantee

Shekina Tuahene
November 28, 2024
November 28, 2024
The government has confirmed £3bn in additional housing guarantees for SME housebuilders will be available from today, widening access to finance from banks and lenders.

The guarantees were announced at the Budget and aim to reduce the risk for lenders, which is expected to encourage them to increase the credit available to SME housebuilders and the build to rent sector. 

This includes doubling the ENABLE Build scheme to £2bn, so smaller housebuilders and firms can develop more than 10,000 new homes, including student accommodation and specialised housing for older people. 

The scheme is backed by the British Business Bank. 

Louis Taylor, CEO of British Business Bank, said: “We welcome this £1bn expansion of the bank’s ENABLE Build programme by the government. Unlocking finance for smaller housebuilders is more important than ever, not just to help build homes across the UK’s nations and regions and provide people with security, but also to stimulate much-needed growth for the UK economy.

“Combined with the ENABLE Build programme’s recent expansion to include provision to non-bank lenders, this means that the sector will benefit from both an increased volume and choice of finance.” 

For build to rent developers, the Private Rented Sector Guarantee Scheme will be reopened at the end of the year, with almost £2bn available to boost housebuilding. 

The government said more kinds of projects will be able to access lending to enable more developments to be completed without delays. 

Richard Green, partner at Venn Partners, said: “Build to rent can play a key role in the UK’s private rented sector, delivering high-quality, well-managed homes funded by institutional investors. Venn looks forward to continuing to support the sector with attractive loans from the PRS Guarantee Scheme”.

Based on the performance of each scheme so far, it has been estimated that the increase in guarantees will support the delivery of more than 20,000 homes. 

Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “SME housebuilders and build to rent operators have a crucial role to play in delivering the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes in this Parliament. 

“The significant additional support provided by our housing guarantee schemes will enable them to access low-cost loans and support the building of thousands of new homes across the country.” 

Commercial Finance

UTB hires BDM to lead asset finance in Scotland Russell-Blackburn has experience in SME and commercial finance, as well as the Scottish asset finance market. She began her asset finance career at Haydock Finance as an internal account manager, before progressing to regional manager. In this role, she oversaw business in Scotland and developed relationships with brokers working in the area. Before joining UTB, Russell-Blackburn was a senior business development manager at Shawbrook Bank, where she worked with brokers and their clients from the pre-credit submission stage. She recently relocated to the country and her role at UTB will focus on strengthening and developing both new and existing relationships with brokers, and expanding the lender’s market share. Russell-Blackburn will report to Astrid Michael, head of sales at UTB Asset Finance. Nathan Mollett, head of Asset Finance at United Trust Bank, said: “Scotland presents a significant opportunity for UTB asset finance with many well-established and thriving industries largely underserved by the asset finance market. Eleanor’s experience of working in Scotland with brokers supporting a diverse range of Scottish SMEs makes her the perfect person to lead our push north of the border. “Even more so given Eleanor is now based in Tweeddale, just an hour or so from Edinburgh and Glasgow.” Russell-Blackburn added: “I am delighted to have joined UTB at a very exciting time in their story and look forward to catching up with broker contacts old and new over the coming weeks. “I love living and working in Scotland. It is a beautiful, thriving country with many successful, capital-intensive sectors with a strong SME presence creating substantial demand for asset finance solutions. Being based in Scotland and having a deep understanding of the country’s economy and commercial finance market gives me an advantage over other lenders who can only operate from a distance. “As UTB’s ‘boots on the ground’ I will be introducing brokers to the Bank’s service driven proposition comprising competitive products, direct access to underwriters, a skilled and dedicated operations and pay-outs team all backed by the latest time saving technology.”

UTB hires BDM to lead asset finance in Scotland

Commercial Finance

What’s the potential in Purpose Built Student Accommodation, Marc Callaghan

What’s the potential in purpose built student accommodation – Callaghan

November 26, 2024

Commercial Finance

Atom Bank sees record rise in Q3 commercial applications

Atom Bank sees record rise in Q3 commercial applications

November 25, 2024

Commercial Finance

Commercial brokers urge funders to take new approach to deals, survey finds

Commercial brokers urge funders to take new approach to deals, survey finds

November 21, 2024
