Suros Capital ups introducer commission to 3%

Suros Capital has increased its broker commission to 3% on loans secured on luxury assets that complete before the end of March.

The lender said this rise was a 2% increase on the “current baseline commission”.

Ray Palmer, director at Suros Capital, said: “The enhanced commission deal is an added incentive to introducers to help them spotlight clients who need immediate short-term funding for any purpose, but where conventional borrowing is not quick enough. If clients are in possession of luxury assets such as jewellery, fine art, watches, luxury and classic cars and fine wine, we can lend against those assets within days rather than months with the minimum of paperwork and without the usual cumbersome and expensive need to engage solicitors and surveyors.

“We want every broker to be more aware of the opportunities for clients whose liquid resources are tied up but have assets [that] can be used to secure a loan from us.

“We are usually able to release funds within 24 hours of assessing the asset value. With up to 80% of wealthy clients having suitable assets, this is an untapped market for many brokers.”

Suros Capital has lent over £200m against luxury assets since 2019 and is backed by Crestline Investors.