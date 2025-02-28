ASG Finance brings out ‘Base Rate Beater’ product for HNW investors

ASG Finance has launched a 'Base Rate Beater' secured investment loan deal, which is aimed at high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.

The funding initiative offers HNW investors the opportunity to lend into a fully secured revolving loan, offering returns 2% above the Bank of England base rate.

The product launch also supports the “continued expansion” of the lender’s commercial bridging loan portfolio.

The product has a minimum 200% asset cover at all times, supported by UK commercial property assets and controlled cash reserves.

The ‘Base Rate Beater’ has an underlying loan term of three years but offers flexibility, so any time after the initial nine months, HNW investors can give three months’ notice to fully or partially withdraw funds without penalty.

The lender will reward introductions from brokers with “competitive commissions paid on all funding delivered, including future increases, ensuring a recurring income opportunity”.

Jonathan Dyer, CEO of ASG Finance, commented: “The ‘Base Rate Beater’ loan product reflects the confidence we have in our business model and our commitment to offering high-net-worth investors a rewarding, secure, and flexible lending opportunity.

“For intermediaries, this represents a new avenue for income generation. By introducing their high-net-worth clients to ASG Finance and working with us, our introducer partners can build long-term value for their clients while benefitting from an ongoing commission structure.

“We are excited to bring this to market and look forward to collaborating with both high-net-worth investors and our intermediary partners.

“We have lent over £330m since 2017 and have a consistent record of profitability and strong credit metrics, providing sound foundations to scale the loan book and deliver significant growth.”