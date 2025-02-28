user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

ASG Finance brings out ‘Base Rate Beater’ product for HNW investors

ASG Finance brings out ‘Base Rate Beater’ product for HNW investors
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 28, 2025
Updated:
February 28, 2025
ASG Finance has launched a 'Base Rate Beater' secured investment loan deal, which is aimed at high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.

The funding initiative offers HNW investors the opportunity to lend into a fully secured revolving loan, offering returns 2% above the Bank of England base rate.

The product launch also supports the “continued expansion” of the lender’s commercial bridging loan portfolio.

The product has a minimum 200% asset cover at all times, supported by UK commercial property assets and controlled cash reserves.

The ‘Base Rate Beater’ has an underlying loan term of three years but offers flexibility, so any time after the initial nine months, HNW investors can give three months’ notice to fully or partially withdraw funds without penalty.

The lender will reward introductions from brokers with “competitive commissions paid on all funding delivered, including future increases, ensuring a recurring income opportunity”.

Sponsored

Market Moves

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Jonathan Dyer, CEO of ASG Finance, commented: “The ‘Base Rate Beater’ loan product reflects the confidence we have in our business model and our commitment to offering high-net-worth investors a rewarding, secure, and flexible lending opportunity.

“For intermediaries, this represents a new avenue for income generation. By introducing their high-net-worth clients to ASG Finance and working with us, our introducer partners can build long-term value for their clients while benefitting from an ongoing commission structure.

“We are excited to bring this to market and look forward to collaborating with both high-net-worth investors and our intermediary partners.

“We have lent over £330m since 2017 and have a consistent record of profitability and strong credit metrics, providing sound foundations to scale the loan book and deliver significant growth.”

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Development finance lender Atelier has struck a “strategic funding partnership” with Waterfall Asset Management.

Atelier secures funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management

February 27, 2025

Commercial Finance

Lifetime ISA deposit cap and age limit should rise and withdrawal penalty should be cut, Skipton’s Harrison says

Pluto Finance amends pricing structure of Landlord Solutions range

February 20, 2025

Commercial Finance

Paragon's SME lending division restructures broker team and grows support teams

Paragon’s SME lending division restructures broker team and grows support teams

Commercial Finance

Why we all need to be advocates for a career in mortgages – Glasgow

Why we all need to be advocates for a career in mortgages – Glasgow

View All
Tags:
ASG Finance
base rate
high net worth
new product