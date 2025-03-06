Recognise Bank and StreamBank make BDM appointments – round-up

Recognise Bank has appointed Luke Beirne as business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands region.

He will be responsible for supporting businesses and property investors, while building on Recognise Bank’s existing broker relationships and forming new partnerships.

Beirne has previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group, Aldermore and, most recently, Ashman Finance. He has more than two decades of experience in financial services across commercial and residential lending.

Bierne said: “I’m very excited to be joining the business development team at Recognise Bank and supporting their growth strategy for 2025 in the Midlands and beyond. I’ve often been impressed by Recognise’s commitment to flexible, personalised services for their lending customers and the existing strong broker relationships they have been able to cultivate.

“Which is why I’m looking forward to building upon the great work already accomplished by working with our customers and partners alike to deliver tailored lending solutions.”

Caroline Luxmore, chief commercial officer at Recognise Bank, added: “We are delighted to welcome Luke to the team. I am fortunate to have worked with Luke before and can speak confidently of his industry knowledge and experience, which will be crucial as we extend our lending presence across the UK.

“I’m sure he will play an instrumental role in driving our success in 2025 and beyond as part of the lending team.”

StreamBank adds Warne as senior BDM

StreamBank has appointed Lee Warne as senior BDM covering London and the South East.

He has previously worked in senior roles at Octane Capital, Shawbrook Bank, Vantage Insurance Services, and XYC, gaining experience in sales, lending, underwriting, account management and business management.

At StreamBank, Warne will build and strengthen relationships with brokers and promote the lender’s solutions.

This follows the lender recruiting Aiman Maklad as BDM for London and the South.

Warne said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the team at StreamBank at such a pivotal moment in its growth. With over 13 years of experience in the property finance sector, working alongside some of the most renowned lenders in the industry, I have gained a broad and diverse skill set that I believe will make a significant contribution to our continued success. This exciting opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for driving results and innovation within the sector. I’m eager to collaborate with this talented team to help achieve our ambitious goals and further establish StreamBank as a leader in the market.”

Roz Cawood, managing director for property finance at StreamBank, added: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Lee to StreamBank. His expertise will be vital in maintaining our high service standards and strengthening the support we provide to our network of brokers and clients in London and the South East.

“Lee joins us at a pivotal stage of growth, and the entire team and I look forward to working with him to drive StreamBank forward.”