HTB boosts max specialist mortgage and development finance lending limit to £35m

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has increased the maximum lending limit per customer to £35m in its specialist mortgage and development finance divisions.

This is an increase from £25m previously and is in “response to the evolving needs of professional landlords and property developers”, HTB said.

The lender explained that landlords were increasingly professionalising and consequently had larger and more sophisticated portfolios that “require tailored, high-value funding”.

Developers are also looking to meet ambitious housing targets set by the government, so they need to deliver more homes and at a greater scale.

Alex Upton, HTB’s managing director for specialist mortgages and bridging, said: “This is a natural step for us. Brokers are already bringing us substantial portfolio cases. These are no longer one-offs – they’re a core part of the business.

“The uplift gives us more capacity to support those transactions with the same agility, care, and clarity that brokers expect from HTB. We know that what matters most is working with people who understand the deal and help get it over the line. That’s where we thrive.”

Neil Leitch, managing director for development finance at HTB, added: “The housing challenge isn’t going away – and neither is our commitment to backing the developers who are tackling it.

“We’re seeing increased demand from experienced developers who are ready to deliver more homes but need a funding partner who can keep pace. By increasing our maximum lending appetite, we’re giving them the confidence that we’ll be there to support them.”