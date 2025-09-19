Karis Capital hires Mason as part of Northern expansion

Karis Capital has appointed Craig Mason as senior associate, structured finance, to head up its new office in Manchester as it continues to expand in the region.

Mason brings more than a decade of experience in finance and in his new role, will be responsible for enhancing its current offering in the North and providing a presence for existing and future clients.

The firm said the due to increased activity in structured finance across the North, Mason will be tasked with building relationships and assisting clients with finance solutions.

Mason said: “I am incredibly proud to join the team at Karis Capital. The business has evolved into such an esteemed and respected name in the sector in a short space of time and I’m excited to help facilitate that further.”

Nicholas Christofi, CEO and co-founder of Karis Capital, added: “We are delighted to welcome Craig to the Karis Capital team and look forward to supporting him with the growth of our already well-established offering across the North.

“We are developing plans that will further cement Karis’ national footprint by continuing to expand the team over the next six months, that will further allow us to provide an unrivalled service to our valued clientele across the UK.”

Karis Capital launched in 2023 and in its first year of business, the firm closed more than £600m in deals.