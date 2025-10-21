Aldermore makes duo of BDM hires for commercial real estate team

Aldermore has appointed Jack Arnold and Matthew Gudgeon as business development managers (BDMs) within its commercial real estate (CRE) team to help drive the bank's growth in the sector.

Arnold (pictured) joins Aldermore following nearly a decade at NatWest, where he held a series of roles in real estate finance, including assistant director for large corporate real estate finance and relationship director.

Gudgeon brings close to 20 years of experience in financial services, having held roles at HSBC, Santander, Christie Finance, and most recently OakNorth Bank, where he was an associate in debt finance.

His broad expertise across corporate banking and real estate finance, combined with a strong track record in business development, will support Aldermore to expand its presence in key markets.

Azfar Rizvi, commercial director and head of commercial real estate, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Jack and Matthew to our CRE team. Their combined experience, expertise, and strong relationships across the UK real estate market will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, flexible finance solutions to our clients.

“These appointments reflect our ongoing investment in talent and our commitment to supporting brokers and clients as we continue to grow our CRE proposition across the UK.”