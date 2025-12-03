UTB to launch new brand Stance Asset Finance

United Trust Bank (UTB) will launch Stance Asset Finance in February next year, a new brand to help asset finance brokers assist SME borrowers.

The brand will be open to borrowers in England, Wales and Scotland, and UTB said it was inviting brokers to “unfollow the crowd” through the launch.

Stance Asset Finance will be powered by UTB’s operational functions and technology, but will have dedicated sales business development management (BDM) and underwriting teams.

The brand will run broker webinars and training events in January, ahead of its launch, and begin accepting proposals from February 2026.

Nathan Mollett (pictured), head of asset finance at UTB, said: “We are very excited to announce the launch of Stance Asset Finance in 2026. We see a gap in the market for Stance to sit alongside UTB’s core asset finance business and our arrival will give brokers greater choice when looking for flexible and competitively priced funding solutions for their customers. Brokers can also expect to receive the great service, direct contact with underwriters and high standards they already associate with UTB.

“Stance will blend real-world underwriting with asset expertise to fund a wide variety of assets. We will move quickly, speak plainly, and structure deals that help customers to invest in their businesses and deliver growth.”

In October, the firm promoted Caroline Mirakian to the role of mortgages, buy-to-let (BTL) and bridging proposition and marketing director following the merger of its divisions.