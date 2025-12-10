Stance Asset Finance hires Fowler as broker development manager ahead of launch

Stance Asset Finance, a United Trust Bank (UTB) brand, has appointed Alex Fowler to the role of broker development manager.

In his role, Fowler will be “responsible for building and managing strong relationships” for brokers in the South of England.

He will have a focus on “driving new business growth, acting as the primary point of contact for brokers, promoting the range of asset finance solutions, and ensuring exceptional service delivery”.

Fowler has worked in financial services for over 12 years and was a business development manager (BDM) at Allica Bank for around four years.

Before that, he was a BDM at Praetura Asset Finance for around two years and was also a BDM at Amicus Finance for nearly three years.

Fowler also spent nearly three years at Central Markets, initially as account manager, then as BDM.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

UTB announced earlier this month that it had launched its new brand, Stance Asset Finance, to help asset finance brokers help SME borrowers. The brand is looking to launch in February 2026.

The brand will open to borrowers in England, Wales and Scotland initially, and Fowler will play a key role in “launching and establishing” the lender’s presence in the asset finance market and “positioning the new brand as a trusted and competitive funding partner looking to shake up the market”.

Nathan Mollett, head of Stance Asset Finance, said: “Alex is our first hire for Stance Asset Finance, and he brings a wealth of experience and contacts, which will help us to get Stance off to a flying start.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to our announcement that Stance is coming in 2026, and I look forward to making more appointments over the next few months. We are recruiting a dedicated team of exceptional sales and underwriting professionals who will help Stance change the asset finance landscape and become a significant lender in the market.”