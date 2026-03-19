Semi-commercial investment: Blending risk and return – Thukral

For years, semi-commercial property sat in a slightly awkward space between mainstream buy to let (BTL) and full commercial investment.

It was often viewed as niche, overly complex, and occasionally misunderstood. That perception is changing.

Broker enquiries and transaction activity increasingly suggest that experienced landlords are revisiting mixed-use assets with renewed interest. Rather than seeing them as an alternative to residential or commercial property, investors are approaching semi-commercial as a deliberate diversification strategy.

Whether it is a flat above a shop, a retail parade with apartments overhead, or an office with residential units attached, semi-commercial property offers two income streams within a single asset. Residential demand across much of the UK remains structurally strong, while the right commercial tenant can provide longer lease terms and more robust repairing obligations than are typically seen under an assured shorthold tenancy (AST).

When the commercial element is well let, it introduces a level of income predictability that many landlords value, particularly in uncertain economic cycles.

Of course, blending income streams does not automatically guarantee performance. Semi-commercial rewards discipline. Success depends heavily on selecting the right property and, critically, the right commercial occupier. A strong covenant, a sensible lease length and a location with genuine trading fundamentals materially strengthen the investment case. Conversely, a weak tenant in a secondary pitch can quickly erode the perceived benefits of diversification.

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There is also an important funding nuance that investors and brokers should understand. Where the residential element accounts for 55% or more of the overall value or income, some lenders – including GB Bank – are able to structure the deal on residential BTL terms rather than pricing it as a commercial facility. That allows for a funding structure that is more familiar to brokers, often more competitive on rate, and typically more straightforward from an underwriting perspective.

This principle can extend beyond single assets. Many portfolio landlords hold a mixture of residential units and mixed-use properties funded across multiple facilities. Where a portfolio is at least 55% residential by value or income, it may be possible to refinance the whole exposure on a residential BTL basis. That creates an opportunity to rationalise borrowing across assets that may previously have sat in separate silos.

Multiple benefits

For clients, consolidating facilities can reduce duplication of fees, simplify renewal cycles and create a clearer view of overall leverage and performance.

Brokers can benefit too; mixed portfolios often translate into larger aggregate loan sizes and deeper advisory conversations. Helping a client simplify and restructure their investment finance strengthens long-term relationships and reinforces the adviser’s role as a strategic partner rather than a transactional intermediary. Semi-commercial cases may appear more complex at first glance, but when structured correctly, they can streamline a client’s wider borrowing and investment approach.

None of this suggests that semi-commercial is a shortcut to higher yields or lower risk. It requires careful assessment of tenant strength, lease structure, location fundamentals and exit strategy. But as part of a diversified investment framework, it offers something that pure residential or pure commercial assets cannot always achieve in isolation: structural balance.

In an evolving market, investors who think structurally rather than tactically tend to stay ahead. Semi-commercial property, approached with discipline, is not a compromise between two asset classes. It is a strategic blend of both, and this is something that is becoming increasingly attractive to property investors.