Leading a business from launch to profit – Cawood

I’ve made mistakes, as we all do, but starting a new lender has been both exciting and demanding.

When we launched StreamBank in 2023, we began with a blank sheet of paper and a clear ambition. We wanted to build a specialist bank and reach profitability in our first year, something no UK bank had achieved before.

Setting that target gave the business focus from day one, and with the experience in the team, everyone knew what success looked like. It created energy across the organisation and shaped the decisions we made in those early months. Within 10 months, we were on track, and by month 11, the bank had moved into profit.

Reaching that point required a leadership approach based on clarity, adaptability and shared belief.

Start with a clear goal

In the first stages of any new business, direction matters more than structure. When teams are small and roles are still forming, people need to understand the purpose behind the work they are doing, and our focus on profitability gave everyone a common destination.

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It meant that titles and job descriptions mattered less than the outcome we were all working towards. Whether someone worked in the product team, compliance, the IT department or in customer support, the aim was the same. Each decision was judged against the same question: does this help us reach our goal?

That shared focus created momentum, because when people understand the direction of travel, they are more willing to step outside traditional roles and contribute wherever they are needed.

Accept that plans will change

One of the biggest lessons in the early stages of a business is that the path rarely runs in a straight line. Leaders have to accept that change will be constant.

When we launched, our lending was largely focused on development finance and non-regulated lending. Very quickly, we recognised an opportunity to move into the regulated market as well, supporting borrowers on their main residences.

It was not part of our original timeline – our policies and systems were still being developed and we were not fully prepared for that shift. But the opportunity was clear, and we decided to move quickly.

We created practical workarounds, adapted processes and relied on the experience of the team to make it work. That decision helped drive growth during our first year and played an important role in reaching profitability sooner than expected.

Build trust quickly

Another challenge was building a high-performing leadership team at speed.

When I joined the company, I had not worked with any of the other executives before, which meant that trust had to develop quickly.

Creating psychological safety became central to how we worked together. People needed to feel able to speak openly, challenge ideas and admit when something was not working. Honest discussion is so important in a growing business where decisions often need to be made at pace.

Communication also has to increase, because in fast-growing organisations, you need to share information constantly – even more than feels natural sometimes. That openness helps people stay aligned and reduces the risk of misunderstandings.

Invest in culture early

As the business grew and new colleagues joined, we spent time defining the culture we wanted to build. It is easy to overlook this step when the focus is on growth and delivery, but it becomes more important as teams expand.

We asked staff for their views, gathered feedback and looked carefully at what the organisation stood for. Culture cannot simply sit in a document and needs to be visible in how people work together and the decisions they make.

Maintaining those values has been important, even when market conditions have created pressure to move faster or tighten processes.

Lessons from the early years

Looking back, there were plenty of challenges along the way. The specialist lending market has seen its share of uncertainty and change over the past few years. There were moments when plans had to shift quickly.

What helped the team through those periods was belief in the direction we had chosen. Experience across the leadership group gave us confidence to adjust the approach, fully enshrined in the obligations of Consumer Duty, without losing sight of the goal.

Launching and scaling a profitable business is rarely straightforward. It requires clarity of purpose, the willingness to adapt and a culture where people feel able to contribute fully. When those elements come together, progress becomes possible even in the most demanding environments.