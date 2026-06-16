HTB adds Marchant as lending director in development finance team

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has named Chris Marchant as a lending director within its development finance team.

Marchant has over 20 years’ experience in real estate finance, development funding and debt structuring. He joins HTB from Centrus and previously worked across senior roles at DC Advisory and CBRE, in which he advised on debt and structured finance transactions in the UK as well as Europe. Prior to that, he worked in NatWest’s real estate finance team for over 12 years.

In his role at HTB, Marchant will support brokers and SME developers across London and the South East, reporting to Rob Syrett, head of originations for development finance.

Marchant (pictured) said: “HTB has built a strong reputation for combining experienced decision-making with a relationship-led way of working. Its ability to deliver tailored funding solutions with consistency and certainty was a major attraction for me.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, our broker partners and developers, building on the strong relationships already established across the region and delivering tailored solutions that give clients the confidence to move projects forward.”

Syrett added: “Chris brings a valuable mix of lending, structuring and advisory experience alongside deep experience across the South East market.

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“A lot of the conversations taking place with developers and brokers now are far more detailed than they were even a few years ago. There is greater focus on delivery risk, protecting programme momentum and maintaining flexibility as projects move forward.

“Chris understands those dynamics well and will add real depth to the conversations we are having with developers and brokers across the region.”

Earlier this month, HTB appointed Nick Clayton as a lending director within its development finance division.