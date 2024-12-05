Keystone Property Finance makes more rate cuts

Keystone Property Finance has made further rate reductions to its two- and five-year fixed product ranges.

This comes shortly after Keystone Property Finance made cuts of up to 0.1% to its products.

The latest round of reductions has seen its two-year fixed rates fall by between 0.05% and 0.15%, while five-year fixed rate deals will see rate cuts of 0.1%.

Following these reductions, the lender’s standard rates will start from 3.29%, while its specialist rates will begin at 3.34%.

Its expat product pricing will start at 4.74%, holiday let product rates at 4.89% and product transfer rates at 4.84%.

Lastly, the lender’s switch and fix product rates will start at 5.69%.

The lender said the reductions were an indication that it wanted to pass savings onto borrowers as soon as possible.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “Keystone is committed to passing on rate cuts to our brokers and borrowers as soon as we can.

“We have seen continued swap rate stability and favourable market conditions and so have taken immediate action to support our brokers and landlords by repricing.”