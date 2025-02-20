UTB launches BTL portal for product transfers

United Trust Bank (UTB) has brought out a buy-to-let (BTL) portal for brokers looking for product transfer solutions for landlord customers.

The BTL product transfers will benefit from a 0.4% net procuration fee with competitive interest rates and a streamlined application process.

For brokers who are interested in such a deal, they should log into the portal and complete the product transfer enquiry form, which should take fewer than two minutes.

The lender can then inform the broker which deals are available and issue the illustration and offer within 24 hours.

Buster Tolfree, director of mortgages for UTB, said: “Our new BTL portal for product transfers enables brokers to quickly and easily secure great deals for their landlord customers and is another great example of how we want to make it as easy as possible for brokers to write high-quality business and deliver a brilliant service to their clients.”

The product transfer portal launch is the latest in a series of product and criteria enhancements to help brokers write more business this year, the lender said.

This includes upping the maximum loan to value (LTV) for residential mortgages to 95%.