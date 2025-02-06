UTB ups maximum LTV for residential mortgages to 95%

United Trust Bank (UTB) has upped the maximum loan to value (LTV) in its residential mortgage range to 95%.

UTB said the increase of its maximum LTV is suitable for purchase, remortgage and first-time buyers.

This includes customers with complex income, prior adverse credit history, unusual property types and locations or applicants with other specialist requirements.

The maximum LTV change is the latest in a series of product and criteria enhancements to “help more mortgage brokers write more business and place more cases for customers falling outside of mainstream lender appetite”.

The specialist lender recently doubled its maximum residential mortgage loan size to £2m and brought out an affordability-boosting income criteria change.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at UTB, said: “Increasing our maximum LTV to 95% on our residential mortgage range is great news for brokers looking to place specialist cases for customers with restricted deposits, those who wish to keep more of their cash and customers looking to release as much equity as they can via a remortgage.

“Our ‘Get January Jumping’ campaign helped brokers get 2025 off to a great start and I’m delighted that we’re continuing to make these product and criteria enhancements into February and perhaps even beyond.”