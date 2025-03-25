Landbay cuts HMO and MUFB rates; Roma launches BTL product through Brickflow – round-up

Landbay has made reductions of 0.1% to its limited-edition small house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) products.

The lender’s five-year fixed rates now start at 4.99% up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 5% fee, or with a rate of 5.59% with a 2% fee.

The same rates apply to the corresponding product transfer options. The products support loans between £150,000 and £500,000.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Whether it’s introducing new products or reducing rates, we are constantly reviewing our product range to make sure we offer our broker partners a broad range of competitive products to help them support landlord clients of all shapes and sizes.

“It’s great to be in a position to cut rates on in-demand products such as our HMO and MUFB options in two highly popular product ranges – our popular limited-edition range and our new product transfer offering.”

He added: “We continue to see a real resilience in the buy-to-let (BTL) market, with landlords not just staying in the market, but actively looking to buy.

“Whether it’s building, scaling or refinancing a BTL portfolio, we’re able to demonstrate through our intermediary partners that Landbay is ready and willing to support them.”

Roma Finance launches BTL product with Brickflow

Roma Finance has brought out RomaPRO, a BTL product to support property investors and developers.

It will be accessible through Brickflow, the digital marketplace for specialist property finance.

The long-term finance solution has been designed for investors using special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with loan sizes between £75,000 and £2m. It will be available for borrowers transitioning from a development project, refinancing and existing assets or buying a new investment.

It has commercial rates linked to the Bank of England base rate and top slicing options. The product will be suitable for HMOs, multi-unit blocks (MUBs), holiday lets and serviced accommodation.

Roma Finance has also streamlined its product range into three categories. This comprises RomaFLOW for bridging loans, RomaGROW for development finance to support new builds, refurbishments and conversions and the new RomaPRO offering.

Brokers and borrowers can compare Roma Finance’s offering with other options on the market using the Brickflow platform.

Michael Allison, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “RomaPRO is a game-changer for property investors. We understand that our brokers and customers need competitive, flexible financing solutions that align with their long-term investment goals.

“By making RomaPRO available on Brickflow, we’re ensuring they have instant access to a seamless and efficient funding process.”