user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay launches product transfer for BTL

Landbay launches product transfer for BTL
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 12, 2025
Updated:
February 12, 2025
Landbay has launched a product transfer option for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, allowing them to switch to a new rate up to three months before their deal ends.

The fully digital and automated application service is expected to deliver savings for BTL landlords, Landbay said, as legal costs have been removed, and it offers both automated and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) valuations to avoid related fees. 

The product transfer range was developed with feedback from brokers and is open to landlords with houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) or multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties. Landbay said this was not readily available in the BTL market. 

This comes after Landbay was the first BTL-only lender to introduce automated valuation models (AVMs) to products. 

Rob Stanton (pictured), sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “With the help of our broad funding model, our in-house technology and our talented team, we are thrilled to be launching a product transfer proposition for our brokers and their landlord clients. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to better look after our existing clients while helping our brokers expand their toolkits and provide their clients with more options. 

“We are always looking at how we can improve our range to not only drive new efficiencies but to help brokers stay competitive and answer the demands of the market. Timing is absolutely everything in the buy-to-let market, particularly for those looking to refinance. This new addition not only streamlines this process but provides greater convenience and potential cost savings, which will be most welcome given the current market landscape.” 

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

 

More launches to come 

Stanton added: “It’s important to note that this launch is just the beginning.

“As to be expected from Landbay, we will continue to develop and expand this proposition as soon as the opportunity presents itself, ensuring it delivers as much value as possible.” 

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

a downwards-facing arrow and percentage sign to denote LendInvest's btl rates

LendInvest cuts resi and BTL rates; West One adds BTL AVMs and lower pricing – round-up

Complex Buy To Let

a percentage sign and downwards-facing arrow to denote Landbay's btl rates

Landbay trims BTL rates by 0.3%

February 11, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Fleet cuts HMO and MUFB rates; FHL launches property plus and HMO plus deals – round-up

Fleet cuts HMO and MUFB rates; FHL launches Property Plus and HMO Plus deals – round-up

Complex Buy To Let

Stuart Sinclair, chair of Vida Bank

Vida Bank hires former Tesco Bank boss as chair

View All
Tags:
buy to let (BTL)
Landbay
product transfer