YBS Commercial lowers BTL tracker rate

YBS Commercial Mortgages, the commercial lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society, is lowering rates on buy-to-let (BTL) tracker deals by up to 0.25%.

Landlords wishing to borrow up to a maximum of £20m with a loan to value (LTV) of up to 75% can secure a variable rate of 5.75%, the base rate plus 1.25%.

The three-year deal is available on a capital and interest or an interest-only basis and comes with a 2% fee.

Angela Norman, interim managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to improve the value of our buy-to-let tracker, launched last year as a direct result of broker feedback.

“This product recognises the current, volatile environment, with borrowers carefully considering their choices – in some cases, looking for an option other than to fix their rate.

“Maintaining pricing on the rest of the range means that we can provide the stability that we know is so important to our brokers and customers.”

Last month, the firm announced that it had lent almost £500m in 2024.