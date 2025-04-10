Keystone Property Finance and Zephyr Homeloans cut rates – round-up

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has lowered rates for the second time this week, with cuts of up to 0.1%.

The firm has lowered rates by up to 0.1% for all two-year deals and on the majority of five-year deals. These include standard, specialist, product transfer, PT Plus, switch and fix and cashback deals.

The lender’s standard products start from 3.14% at 70% loan to value (LTV), with specialist deals beginning from 3.19% at 70% LTV.

Cashback products are priced from 4.49% at 65% LTV, expat deals start from 4.64% at 65% LTV and holiday let deals begin from 4.79% at 65% LTV.

Product transfer and PT Plus products start from 4.79% at 65% LTV and switch and fix rates begin from 6.09% at 65% LTV.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “With markets still unpredictable, we’re giving brokers and landlords the clarity they need. These cuts strengthen our competitive range, making it easier for brokers to move quickly, secure great deals, and help their landlord clients grow with confidence.”

Earlier this month, the firm cut product rates by up to 0.15%.

Zephyr Homeloans reduces rates

Zephyr Homeloans has lowered rates on its two- and five-year fixes, with sub-3% deals available.

For properties with an A-C-rated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), its two-year fixed standard deal at 65% LTV with a 7% fee is 2.94% and its five-year fixed rate is 4.64%.

This pricing is the same for two- and five-year deals at the same LTV and fee tier for new builds and flats above commercial.

Zephyr Homeloans’ two-year fixed rate for HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy) and MUFBs (multi-unit freehold blocks) up to 65% LTV with a 7% fee is 3.09% and its five-year equivalent is 4.74%.

For properties with an EPC rating of D or E, two-year standard deals at 65% LTV with a 7% fee is 3.04% and its five-year deal is 4.69%. This is the same for deals with new builds and above commercial properties.

Its two-year HMO and MUFB fixed rate at 65% LTV with a 7% fee is 3.19% and its five-year fixed rate is 4.79%.

Andrew Rowe, head of sales at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re pleased again to be able to provide reductions for brokers to offer to their landlord customers.”