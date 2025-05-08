Kensington Mortgages restructures BDM team with trio of hires

Specialist lender Kensington Mortgages has restructured its field business development manager (BDM) team with three promotions.

Phillip Pinson and Stephen Chitty have been promoted to regional sales managers for the North and South respectively, while retaining their existing BDM positions with Kensington Mortgages.

Sharon Cochrane has also been promoted to regional sales manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pinson and Chitty will oversee four regional BDMs in their areas and the lender will maintain its 11-strong field sales team.

Pinson has worked at Kensington Mortgages for around six years, initially joining as an account development manager for the North West.

Prior to that, he was a BDM at Mansfield Building Society, and before that, he spent around six years at Platform Home Loans.

Chitty has worked at Kensington Mortgages as an area development manager, and before that, he was an account development manager for The Northview Group for around eight years.

He previously worked as an intermediary account manager at Platform for around two years.

Cochrane has worked as an account development manager at Kensington Mortgages for around seven years. Before that, she was at Yorkshire Building Society as a BDM for almost 12 years. Prior to that, she was at Royal Bank of Scotland for over seven years.

Kensington Mortgages said the changes would ensure the firm “maintains its excellent standards of sales support and offers consistent service across the UK as the company continues to grow”.

The firm added that it would maintain its pre- and post-sales support, including national accounts, telephone BDMS and new business assistant teams.

Jane Atkins, head of intermediary sales at Kensington Mortgages, said: “These latest changes to our BDM team will enable Kensington to maintain its excellent service as the business continues to grow. This includes a range of valuable support for brokers, from training and education to collaborating on specific complex cases and helping them to identify the right products for their customers.

“Our strong presence across the UK, including dedicated support in Scotland and Northern Ireland, remains a key strength, allowing us to deliver tailored, region-specific services. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our broker partners and using their feedback to enhance our offering and better meet their needs.”

In December, the firm announced lower-rate mortgage products as part of its Own New partnership.