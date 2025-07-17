GB Bank adds pair to lending leadership team

GB Bank has made two appointments to its lending leadership team as part of growth plans and a target of £500m of new lending in the next six months.

The lender has hired Jude Miranda as senior credit partner and Alan Fitzpatrick as head of lending operations.

Miranda brings more than 30 years of lending experience to the role, including positions at Shawbrook Bank, Masthaven Bank, Hampshire Trust Bank and, most recently, Glenhawk.

In his role at GB Bank, Miranda will support the growth of the lender’s property lending portfolio, as well as credit quality.

Fitzpatrick was previously head of mortgage originations at Metro Bank, VP of lending operations at Habito, and head of property finance at Nomo.

At GB Bank, Fitzpatrick will lead the end-to-end lending operations function, to enhance efficiency, scalability and broker service.

GB Bank has also launched a summer internship programme to give students the opportunity to get experience in departments across the bank.

The lender said the appointments and internship programme form part of GB Bank’s ongoing investment in people and commitment to nurturing emerging talent as it scales up its lending activity.

Mike Says (pictured), CEO at GB Bank, said: “We’re investing in talent to match our growth ambition. The appointment of Jude and Alan will give us even greater capacity to support complex, high-value deals with speed and confidence. In addition, our internship programme reflects our ongoing commitment to support the next generation of lending professionals.”

Miranda added: “GB Bank’s ability to combine the credibility of a regulated bank with the agility of a specialist lender is what makes it such an exciting place to be. I’m looking forward to supporting brokers with credit decisions that are commercial, fast and grounded in real-world understanding.”

Fitzpatrick said: “This is a brilliant time to be joining GB Bank. The scale of its ambition is matched by a genuine commitment to service, technology and continuous improvement. I’m excited to help shape an operation that makes it easier and faster for brokers to get deals done.”

This year, GB Bank announced that its loan portfolio had exceeded £200m and that it had broken the £2bn balance sheet milestone.