Complex Buy To Let

ModaMortgages introduces eight deals to 80% LTV range

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
August 21, 2025
Updated:
August 21, 2025
ModaMortgages has added eight limited-edition products to its offering at 80% loan to value (LTV), broadening options for landlord borrowers.

This includes four options across its single dwelling range, including two-year fixed rates with a choice of a 3% or £1,999 fee with pricing from 4.54%. There is also a pair of five-year fixes, also with a 3% or £1,999 fee, from 5.34%. 

For small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, there are a pair of two-year fixes with a 3% or £1,999 fee, with pricing from 4.64%. 

There are also two five-year fixed rates, with equivalent fee options and rates starting from 5.44%. 

ModaMortgages will provide loans up to £750,000, subject to affordability, to individual and limited company borrowers. It also offers free valuations across its range. 

Darrell Walker, group sales director at ModaMortgages, said: “In a market limited on options above 75% LTV, we’re delighted to be able to raise the roof with products up to 80% LTV with fee options.

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

“With a choice of either a 3% or £1,999 fee, these products are designed for landlords looking to pay more upfront to benefit from lower fees further down the line and could be ideal for those wanting to raise capital for property improvements or remortgaging after changes.” 

This is in addition to the products ModaMortgages launched at the start of the month.

Tags:
buy to let
Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO)
limited edition products
ModaMortgages
multi-unit freehold block (MUFB)

